Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Trading Up 10%

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.
About Redzone Resources
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
Featured Articles
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Redzone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redzone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.