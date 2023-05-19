Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) CFO Todd C. Larson Sells 1,018 Shares

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RGA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.36. 53,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,279 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,365,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,302,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 463,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.