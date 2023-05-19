Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) EVP William L. Hutton Sells 1,952 Shares

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE RGA traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $150.19. 290,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.40. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

