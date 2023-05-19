Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) EVP William L. Hutton Sells 1,952 Shares

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE RGA traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $150.19. 290,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,426. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.40. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $153.35.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.80.
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.
