Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.56. 218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renaissance International IPO ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPOS. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

