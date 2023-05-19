Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love Sells 10,775 Shares

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. 127,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Replimune Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,845 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

