Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Sells $281,128.75 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $281,128.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,283. The company has a current ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $29.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Replimune Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 111,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Replimune Group

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

