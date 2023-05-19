Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 4.3%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.48. 96,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 552,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

REPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a current ratio of 23.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

In related news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $323,131.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,525,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,531,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $323,131.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,525,278 shares in the company, valued at $27,531,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,634. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Replimune Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after buying an additional 81,845 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

