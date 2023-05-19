Request Price Hits $0.0894 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Request has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $89.44 million and approximately $685,764.62 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026040 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,924.54 or 1.00017614 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08931723 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $724,223.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.