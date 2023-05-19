Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Toromont Industries (TIH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toromont Industries (TSE: TIH):

5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$124.00 to C$126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00.

5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$113.00 to C$115.00.

5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00.

4/19/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$122.00.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$110.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$115.19.

Get Toromont Industries Ltd alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.54. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5.3148893 earnings per share for the current year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.