Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Toromont Industries (TIH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toromont Industries (TSE: TIH):
- 5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$124.00 to C$126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00.
- 5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$113.00 to C$115.00.
- 5/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$125.00.
- 4/19/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$122.00.
Toromont Industries Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$110.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$115.19.
Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.54. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5.3148893 earnings per share for the current year.
Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
