Reviewing Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) & ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jacada and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A ZoomInfo Technologies 0 3 16 0 2.84

ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $34.70, suggesting a potential upside of 44.22%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Jacada.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

85.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jacada and ZoomInfo Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZoomInfo Technologies $1.10 billion 8.82 $63.20 million $0.25 96.24

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Jacada.

Profitability

This table compares Jacada and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A ZoomInfo Technologies 8.77% 9.05% 2.84%

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Jacada on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacada

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

