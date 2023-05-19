Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) is B&I Capital AG’s 8th Largest Position

B&I Capital AG lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 4.6% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,731,000 after buying an additional 312,187 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.28. 784,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

