Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $2.09 on Monday. Rezolute has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 72.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 65.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

