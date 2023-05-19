Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.
Rezolute Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $2.09 on Monday. Rezolute has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.16.
Institutional Trading of Rezolute
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rezolute (RZLT)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.