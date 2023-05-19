Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBBN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RBBN remained flat at $2.82 on Thursday. 270,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

Insider Transactions at Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $970.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,103.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $970.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,260. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,780,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 3,647,818 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,700,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

