Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 15th

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Trading Down 0.8 %

RMBI opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.57. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Kathryn Girten purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $47,677.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,677. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $53,292.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,584.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Girten purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $277,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $352,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

