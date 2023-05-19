Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 15th

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
RMBI opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.57. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $15.74.
In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Kathryn Girten purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $47,677.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,677. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $53,292.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,584.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Girten purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
