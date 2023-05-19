Ripio Credit Network Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.08 million and $9,120.46 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00026036 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,862.96 or 1.00007293 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00212099 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,819.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

