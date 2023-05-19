Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Director Robert George Elton Purchases 1,471 Shares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 861,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,127. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,823,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,834 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,138,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

