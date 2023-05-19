Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has $61.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.97. 1,175,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,934. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,823,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after buying an additional 1,211,834 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $270,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $14,138,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $63,742,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

