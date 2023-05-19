Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys Shares of 175 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,049 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.36. 360,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.27. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

