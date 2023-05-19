RLI (NYSE:RLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

NYSE:RLI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.96. 66,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.63. RLI has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RLI will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in RLI by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in RLI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in RLI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in RLI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

