Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 354,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 964.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

