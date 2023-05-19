Robert W. Baird Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $74.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.57.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $71.93.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

