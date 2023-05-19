Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Hits $1,929.99 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,929.99 or 0.07195067 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $639.56 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,953.88098199 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,990,246.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

