Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.77. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $905,751. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,444,550,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

