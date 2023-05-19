Rocky Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of RCKY opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 485.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Rocky Brands by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 42.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCKY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

