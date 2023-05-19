Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $105.38 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

