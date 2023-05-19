Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RCL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.4 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.94. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $80.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

