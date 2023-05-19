Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.63.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,708. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.46 and a 200 day moving average of $121.28. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

