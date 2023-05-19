Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.67

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 2194113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 160,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,384,225.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,225.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

