RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.20

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 56100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

RT Minerals Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

RT Minerals Company Profile

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold and base metals. The company owns a 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property comprising three unpatented mineral claims that includes 29 units covering an area of 445 hectares located in Wawa, Ontario.

