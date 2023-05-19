Ruffer LLP Buys 175,190 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Ruffer LLP increased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,190 shares during the quarter. Jackson Financial comprises approximately 3.0% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 1.57% of Jackson Financial worth $45,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 372,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,067. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,648 shares of company stock worth $907,829 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

