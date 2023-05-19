Ruffer LLP Buys New Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 119,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 622,827 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,366,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 700.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,152. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. Research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TS. Cowen upped their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

