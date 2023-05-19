Ruffer LLP Has $1.18 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ruffer LLP lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 491,142 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after acquiring an additional 638,015 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,044,770 shares of the airline’s stock worth $203,527,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

