Ruffer LLP Has $24.05 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes comprises about 1.6% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.74% of Federated Hermes worth $24,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth $1,530,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 386,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $1,373,128 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

