Ruffer LLP Sells 62,287 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ruffer LLP reduced its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,287 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises about 6.4% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $95,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,420,000 after purchasing an additional 423,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after acquiring an additional 612,114 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ryanair by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,971,000 after acquiring an additional 524,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,094,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ryanair by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,276 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Ryanair Trading Down 1.9 %

Ryanair Company Profile

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.12. 384,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,150. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Stories

