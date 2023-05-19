Ruffer LLP Trims Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,735 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 0.9% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Chesapeake Energy worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 236.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 54.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,229,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,863,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 54,236 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 969,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,687. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

