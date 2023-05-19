Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.
Sabre Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. Sabre has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $8.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 332,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after buying an additional 2,272,515 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,780,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 259,839 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,810,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,508,000 after acquiring an additional 569,271 shares in the last quarter.
About Sabre
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre (SABR)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.