Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. Sabre has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $8.31.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 332,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after buying an additional 2,272,515 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,780,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 259,839 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,810,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,508,000 after acquiring an additional 569,271 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

