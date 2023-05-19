Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Up 8.6%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 3,148,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 6,553,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 332,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,515 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,780,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabre by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 259,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 7.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,810,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,508,000 after purchasing an additional 569,271 shares during the last quarter.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.