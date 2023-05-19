Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE SB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $439.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

