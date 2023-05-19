Sammaad Shams Sells 7,014 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) VP Sammaad Shams sold 7,014 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $17,254.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,184.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sammaad Shams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Sammaad Shams sold 6,744 shares of NextNav stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $15,174.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Sammaad Shams sold 2,040 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $5,426.40.

On Monday, March 20th, Sammaad Shams sold 714 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $1,485.12.

NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 195,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,583. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,314.42% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in NextNav during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

