Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 58,129 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,150,954.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,064,740.36.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $1,034,931.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,651,934.52.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,607,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $1,707,023.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,542,144.12.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,744,814.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

