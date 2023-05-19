Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 212 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

CME Group Stock Up 0.0 %

CME stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.88. 274,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.68 and its 200 day moving average is $180.25. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

