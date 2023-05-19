Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,949. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.29. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

