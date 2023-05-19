Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,313. The company has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

