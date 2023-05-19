Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $15.66 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,293 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $15,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.23. 1,768,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.