Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.75. The company had a trading volume of 529,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,310. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

