Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NULV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 93,261 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

