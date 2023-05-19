Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

