Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE UNH traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $479.95. 860,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $446.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.07. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

