Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,359 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after buying an additional 833,389 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18,267.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 630,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after buying an additional 627,310 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after buying an additional 590,666 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.79. 5,766,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

