Sandy Spring Bank Buys 329 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after purchasing an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mastercard by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,618,000 after purchasing an additional 468,101 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after purchasing an additional 456,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MA traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.07. 1,605,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,213. The company has a market cap of $365.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.37.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

